(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested multiple people on Christmas Eve after a man and woman stole a victim’s purse, fled in a stolen car, and a standoff ensued at an apartment complex southeast of Belmont.

According to a press release from PPD, around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, officers responded to a strong-armed robbery at a business in the 4000 block of West Northern Avenue, near the intersection of W. Northern and Pueblo Boulevard.

PPD said initial information revealed that the people inside a white SUV took a woman’s purse in the parking lot of the business after brushing her leg with the SUV. When officers arrived, they found that the suspects’ descriptions matched that of the suspects involved in another strong-armed robbery on Friday, Dec. 23, and that the suspects in that robbery were driving a white Mazda.

Through the investigation, the suspects were identified as 32-year-old Ashley Cooper and 39-year-old Samuel Rivera, a former Safe Streets criminal. The white Mazda they were driving was also reported stolen.

Once the suspects were identified, officers began attempting to locate them, and found the white Mazda in the parking lot of the Casa Del Sol apartments in the 1700 block of Constitution Road, near Highway 50 and Troy Avenue.

Cooper was taken into custody outside of an apartment, but Rivera ran inside. A search warrant was obtained for the apartment and the PPD SWAT team responded to the scene.

PPD said over the course of a five-hour standoff, 14 people came out of the apartment, six of whom had warrants for their arrest for non-related incidents. One of those was Rivera, who was also taken into custody.

Courtesy: PPD Courtesy: PPD

PPD said after the search warrant was executed on the apartment, officers seized two handguns. Suspected stolen merchandise was found in the apartment, as well as inside the stolen Mazda.