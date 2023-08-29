(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A custodian for Mountain Ridge Middle School in Briargate has been arrested for Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, according to a notification sent out to parents in Academy School District 20 (D20).

The notification is mandatory under Colorado Revised Statutes (C.R.S.), and requires schools to notify parents of employee arrests pertaining to certain criminal conduct. The note states that the district was notified on Monday, Aug. 28 that Jose Garcia was arrested.

According to the district, Garcia works as a custodian at Mountain Ridge Middle School and has worked for the district since 2019. Garcia has been placed on leave and cannot have contact with children, the district said.

The note specifies Garcia is accused of violating C.R.S. § 18-3-405.3(1),(2), which is the statute pertaining to Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust. The district could not comment further on the arrest, due to the active investigation of the matter by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The district did ask any parents of children who have information to report about Garcia, or those with additional questions or concerns, contact Rich Payne, Director for Security, at 719-234-1200 or richard.payne@asd20.org.

CSPD sent a statement to FOX21 News regarding Garcia’s arrest:

“The investigation into crimes committed by Jose Garcia is still active and open. At this time, none of the victims identified in the case are associated with the school where Mr. Garcia worked. Additionally, none of the crimes reported to us occurred at the school.”

CSPD also asked anyone with information pertinent to the investigation to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.