Motorcyclist killed, SUV driver arrested in Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on DUI charges in connection with a crash that killed in motorcyclist in central Colorado Springs Saturday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Rebecca Lane. Police said a motorcycle was southbound on Academy when it collided with an SUV that was turning left from northbound Academy onto westbound Rebecca Lane.

The motorcyclist died on the scene, according to police. Their name has not yet been released.

Police said the SUV left the scene, but police found it about a half-mile away. The driver, 45-year-old Rolando Chavez-Mendez, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, leaving the scene of a traffic fatality, and careless driving involving death.