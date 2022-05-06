COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department reported it has arrested a man in connection with a deadly DUI crash on April 28 just after midnight.

The crash happened Marksheffel Road between Drennan Road and Space Village Avenue, and involved a sedan and a motorcyle driver – who police say died at the scene.

The sedan’s driver, identified by CSPD as Vincent Dewitt, was arrested and is now facing charges for vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs.

Dewitt is set to appear in court on May 9.