(CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo.) — A motions hearing for two women involved in now-defunct child care facilities in Chaffee County will be held on Thursday, March 30.

45-year-old Roberta Rodriguez of Buena Vista and 40-year-old Amy Lovato of Salida were served with charges on Thursday, Jan. 26 in connection to a complaint filed with the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) for lack of supervision for children.

Chaffee County DHS and deputies with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) originally responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of the Chaffee County Child Care Initiative (CCI) in Poncha Springs, on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Schoolhouse was shut down that day, and remained closed after Rodriguez and Lovato were served with charges in the case.

Rodriguez is the former Site Director of The Schoolhouse daycare facility, and Lovato is the former Executive Director of CCI, a nonprofit 501c3 organization in Chaffee County. Lovato also served as a substitute teacher at The Schoolhouse when needed.

Lovato and Rodriguez are being charged with Failure to Report Child Abuse or Neglect and with Knowingly Placing a Child in a Situation that Posed a Threat of Injury, which falls under the category of child abuse.

At the time of its shutdown, CCI said the facility had self-reported an improper teacher-to-child ratio.

“CCI promptly self-reported the situation to DHS and the Colorado Office of Early Childhood – Division of Early Care and Learning Licensing, in accordance with mandatory reporting requirements,” said CCI in a statement sent to FOX21 News.

According to a press release from a consultant representing both Lovato and Rodriguez, the charges stem from an investigation involving a child’s actions toward classmates at The Schoolhouse. As a result of the investigation, both The Schoolhouse and CCI, which ran the daycare facility, are now defunct.

The hearing for Lovato and Rodriguez will take place on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Chaffee County Court. Park County-based District 11 Judge Brian Green will preside over the hearing.

Judge Green took over the case after Chaffee County Judges Diane Bull and Patrick Murphy both recused themselves. No reason has been provided for the recusal.

The press release states that the hearing was scheduled after Lovato’s and Rodriguez’ representation filed motions to dismiss the misdemeanor charges.