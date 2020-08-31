Mother, son arrested in connection to murder in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Homicide/Assault Unit has arrested two suspects in connection to a murder on July 22.

Detectives have been investigating the homicide of 83-year-old Gilbert Sandoval, which occurred in the 500 block of Custer Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the home. A woman inside the home was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

The first suspect is Sandoval’s son, 55-year-old Jean-Joseph Danger Le Chiffre of Colorado Springs. Le Chiffre is also known as Patrick Joseph Sandoval. The Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force took Le Chiffre into custody for Murder in the first degree on Friday, August 28. Le Chiffre has been booked into the El Paso County Jail where he remains in custody.

The second suspect is Sandoval’s wife, 77-year-old Marcella Sandoval of Colorado Springs. She was

arrested for Accessory to crime and turned herself in at the El Paso County Jail on Friday, August 28.

Courtesy of CSPD

Courtesy of CSPD

This continues to be an active investigation and further details will be released as appropriate.

Sandoval’s death is the 22nd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 14.