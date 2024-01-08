(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the mother of a 4-year-old who died in November of 2022, on charges of Child Abuse Causing Death.

According to CSPD, the Crimes Against Children Unit responded on Nov. 30, 2022, after a 4-year-old had been found unresponsive by the child’s mother, 25-year-old Raven Rudd, and Rudd’s boyfriend. The 4-year-old was taken to the hospital, but ultimately died.

In March of 2023, the El Paso County Coroner ruled the child’s manner of death a homicide.

CSPD said in the following months, detectives conducted an extensive investigation, including preparing search warrants, reviewing medical records, and conducting numerous interviews.

On Jan. 5, 2024, Crimes Against Children detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Rudd, on felony charges of Child Abuse – Recklessly Resulting in Death. Rudd was arrested the same day.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD asked anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).