“Most Wanted” South Carolinian man arrested in Pueblo after Jan. 21 shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, Jan. 28, detectives identified 21-year-old Demar Ravenell as the suspect in the shooting investigation on 200 Nicholls Drive. The incident took place on Friday, Jan. 21., which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Brian MacDonald.

Ravenell was deemed “most wanted” after a September 27, 2021, homicide that took place in the state of South Carolina.

Courtesy of Berkley County Deputy Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Feb. 7, members of the VOFTF, United States Marshal’s Service, United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo Police Department arrested Ravenell at a residence in Pueblo, Colo.

This is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.