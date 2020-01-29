Most Wanted: Child exploitation suspect, who faked own death, possibly spotted in Colorado last year

A fugitive who investigators say faked his own death to avoid trial on child exploitation charges has been added to the U.S. Marshals most wanted list.

Jacob Blair Scott, 43, was added to the Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitive list on Wednesday.

Scott faces a 14-count indictment charging him with sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child, according to the Marshals. The Marshals said Scott was arrested in Mississippi for allegedly sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

When he failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing, investigators found his abandoned dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama, in July 2018, according to the Marshals.

Investigators found a gun and a note on the boat, but found little forensic evidence indicating a suicide. They searched the Gulf of Mexico for a week, but never found Scott’s remains.

Authorities later learned Scott had withdrawn $45,000 from a bank account before he disappeared.

The Marshals said Scott is a survivalist and a military veteran. He received a Purple Heart in 2011 for injuries he sustained while deployed in Iraq, according to the Marshals.

Scott is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a machete knife, scorpion, and a compass with feathers.

The Marshals said Scott’s military background and knowledge of the outdoors may enable him to live off the grid. Possible sightings have been reported in Colorado, Mississippi, Nevada, and Louisiana.

According to FOX21 sister station WKRG, Scott was reportedly sighted in the Denver area in February 2019. His mother and brother lived in the area at the time.

The Marshals are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading directly to Scott’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-WANTED-2 or visit usmarshals.gov/tips.