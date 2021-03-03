Monument Police need help locating two suspects involved in storage unit burglary

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument Police are investigating storage unit burglaries and are asking for the public to help in locating two suspects.

Officers were dispatched around 4:06 p.m. to “My Storage” 1187 Harness Road in Monument regarding burglaries from multiple storage units.

Police provided Closed Circuit Television system footage from the exterior of the property revealed that on February 22 around 4:45 a.m., two white men arrived at the location in an older model Chevrolet Suburban.

The suspects entered the exit gate that was open due to a malfunction. The two suspects enter the “D” building and began cutting locks off storage units and burglarizing the interior of the units.



Photos from Monument Police

The suspect’s located a trailer (bearing Colorado license plate 349PXH) on the property and hooked it up to their vehicle. The trailer was towed to the “D” building where the suspects loaded it with stolen property. The suspects fled the location northbound on Jackson Creek Parkway.

If you have any information, please contact Officer James Wader at (719) 481-3253 or jwader@tomgov.org.