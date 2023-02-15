(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who was arrested in January in Monument following a domestic dispute has now been arrested on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) originally responded on Jan. 23 to the 17000 block of Sierra Way, north of Higby Road in unincorporated Monument.

CSPD said the original call was for a domestic violence incident, and when deputies arrived, they arrested 51-year-old Eric Irwin on misdemeanor Domestic Violence charges.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the initial argument started due to allegations that Irwin was in possession of child sexual abuse material. The case was then assigned to the EPSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force for further review, CSPD said.

EPSO and CSPD ICAC detectives continued to investigate, and on Feb. 8, Irwin was arrested on charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Criminal Invasion of Privacy.

Irwin is due in El Paso County Court on Feb. 17.