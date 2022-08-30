MONTE VISTA, Colo. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the death of a teen girl who was shot and killed while she was filming a video for TikTok.

The Monte Vista Police Department said they were alerted to the shooting around 3:30 p.m. on August 7 at a home in the 300 block of Monroe Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency medical responders pronounced her dead on the scene. A family friend of the victim identified her as 14-year-old Aaliyah Annalyse Ranee Sanchez.

According to the family friend, three underage girls were making TikTok videos when a Glock 19 pistol discharged and the victim was killed. One of the girls told police they saw the suspect point and fire the gun at Aaliyah.

The two other girls were arrested for reckless manslaughter and possession of handgun by juveniles.

21-year-old Emiliano Vargas, the owner of the gun, was also arrested for not securely storing the firearm and providing the weapon to the minors.

Monte Vista Police reminded the public that a new law went into effect in July, which requires firearms to be properly and safely secured to prevent access by juveniles.