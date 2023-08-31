(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — A mother has been arrested in connection to the death of her 6-month-old baby in Penrose.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), deputies originally responded on Aug. 6 to the 700 block of South Broadway in Penrose on a report of an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, emergency crews with the Penrose Fire Department advised that “no life-saving measures could be taken.”

Detectives then responded to assume the investigation.

Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FCSO said the investigation led to a warrant being issued for the child’s mother, 18-year-old Shealee K. Smith of Pueblo. Smith was arrested on Aug. 31 on charges of Child Abuse Resulting in Death and Reckless Endangerment. FCSO said Smith was released on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing, FCSO said.