(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 16-year-old Mitchell High School student was killed on Saturday, June 10, in a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frost Lane, in a neighborhood south of East Platte Avenue and Wooten Road.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy dead. The Homicide Unit responded to continue the investigation. No suspect has been arrested, CSPD said.

On Monday, June 12, the El Paso County Coroner identified the boy as 16-year-old Izak Jasso, a student of Mitchell High School. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, it is being investigated as a homicide.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department, photo provided by victim’s family

CSPD said this is the 11th homicide in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time in 2022, there had been 25 homicides investigated.

The investigation into Izak’s death is active and ongoing, CSPD said. Anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000, or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).