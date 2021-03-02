Missing Tennessee teen, allegedly kidnapped by father, may be in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A Tennessee prosecutor says a 17-year-old allegedly girl kidnapped by her father in 2019 may be in Colorado.

John Oliver Westbrook is charged with kidnapping his daughter, Daphne Westbrook, in Oct. 2019. Daphne and her dogs, Fern and Strawberry, disappeared from Chattanooga after failing to return home from a weekend visit with her dad, according to the Hamilton County, Tennessee District Attorney’s Office.

In Nov. 2020, Daphne was seen in the Denver area. Last month, Westbrook spent several

weeks in the Pueblo area, according to the DA’s office.

Westbrook has been indicted and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The district attorney’s office said Daphne is being held against her will, unable to communicate with the outside world. According to the Tennessee investigation, Daphne is endangered both physically and mentally.

Hamilton County, TN DA’s Office (Strawberry)

The DA’s office said Westbrook is an IT expert specializing in security, blockchain technology, and bitcoin. He is earning money contracting with small businesses to do computer security work.

“He is communicating in a way that’s almost impossible to trace, which makes it extremely difficult for investigators to generate significant leads in this case,” the office said.

The DA’s office said Westbrook occasionally takes Daphne to ride horses, and they’re asking for the horsing community to be alert.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been involved with the search for Daphne.

If you’ve seen Daphne, her father, or her dogs please immediately contact the following:

Hamilton County, TN DA’s Office

1-423-209-7415

DAPHNE TIPS email:

FindingDaphne@hcdatn.org