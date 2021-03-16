Missing something from your storage unit? Colorado Springs police find dozens of stolen items

Some of the items stolen from storage units in Colorado Springs. / Screenshot from Colorado Springs Police Department website

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have uncovered several items stolen from storage facilities throughout Colorado Springs, and they’re looking to reunite the items with their owners.

Police said in February, they began an investigation into the burglary of a storage unit on North Nevada Avenue. Their investigation led them to another storage unit on King Street, and to a home on Garland Avenue. Officers found stolen property in both places, according to police.

Police said a suspect was arrested March 3 in connection with the thefts.

Police are now asking anyone who has a storage unit in Colorado Springs to visit the unit and ensure it has not been broken into and nothing has been stolen. If you find any missing items, or evidence of a break-in, call police at 719-444-7000 to make a report.

Police have posted pictures of the recovered property on their website. If you recognize an item to be yours and have a case report number, email Sgt. Owen Scott at CSPDReturnedProperty@coloradosprings.gov with your case number and contact information.