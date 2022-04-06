EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order.

On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection of Marksheffel Road and Constitution Avenue. She was reportedly with her mother, Kayla Brookshire, and it was believed Kayla might have been heading to the Denver or Greeley areas or possibly to Michigan with Kaydence.

Initial information was that Kaydence’s father had custody of her and that Kayla was in violation of an active court ordered custody agreement. EPSO detectives determined probable cause to charge Kayla with the felony crime of violation of a custody order and issued a warrant for her arrest.

In a press release, EPSO announced that on March 30, 2022, Kayla was arrested in Michigan by members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office on the outstanding warrant. She is being held there awaiting extradition to the El Paso County Jail.

Kaydence was located and is safe.