(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Three minors have been arrested in connection to several stolen cars and alleged “drive-by” shootings at several addresses overnight on Thursday, Nov. 2, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

PPD said on Thursday at around 1:30 a.m., officers received reports about a vehicle stolen around Ramsgate Place in the Belmont neighborhood.

Police were able to determine that the suspects in the theft were involved in several other vehicle thefts the night of Wednesday, Nov. 1 into Thursday morning. Police said the suspects then committed drive-by shootings at several addresses in Pueblo shortly after stealing the vehicles.

According to PPD, three minor suspects were arrested after a chase ended with the suspects crashing a stolen car near the intersection of Bonforte Boulevard and Constitution Road. Officers found a rifle and two handguns on the scene.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Suspect One: Attempted Murder x9, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Felony Eluding, and Motor Vehicle Theft x3

Suspect Two: Attempted Murder x9, and Motor Vehicle Theft x3

Suspect Three: Attempted Murder x9, and Motor Vehicle Theft x3.

PPD said the investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.