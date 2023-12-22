(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One minor was arrested after two groups of people exchanged gunfire at an apartment complex on South Chelton Road on Friday, Dec. 22.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of South Chelton Road, east of South Academy Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that two small groups of people, one on foot and the other in a car, had exchanged gunfire in two separate locations at the apartment complex. CSPD said multiple cars and several buildings were hit by gunfire, and one person was hit in the arm by shrapnel while sitting in their car.

CSPD said one minor was arrested in connection to the shooting.