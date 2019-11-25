Menacing suspect arrested after brief standoff at Colorado Springs apartments

1  of  2
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A menacing suspect was arrested after a brief standoff at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. at an apartment on Afternoon Circle, which is in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. The victim told police the suspect had menaced her with a knife.

When officers tried to contact the suspect, he went into his room and refused to come out, according to police. He was arrested after a brief standoff.

The suspect, 34-year-old James Love, is charged with felony menacing.

