COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the men who ransacked and robbed a northeastern Colorado Springs convenience store.

Police said the robbery happened at the Circle K at Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. Several men entered the store wearing ski masks, according to police. They demanded cash and ransacked the store before leaving.

Police said the store clerk was not injured.

Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects. No arrests have been made.