Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

SHAUREB ALAM is a White Male, 26 years old, 5’7” tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALAM is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3, and Harassment (2).

NELSON ALEXANDER CARDONA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’8” tall, and 135 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CARDONA is wanted for Felony Menacing w/Weapon, Stalking, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Assault 3, False Reporting – False Identification, Protection Order Violation, Driving Under Restraint and Driving Under the Influence.

BRIANNA JOY GRIMES is a Black Female, 21 years old, 5’1” tall, and 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GRIMES is wanted for Assault 3 (2), Burglary 1 (2) and Harassment (2).

XAVIER MARQUEZ HARNESS is a Black Male, 25 years old, 5’8” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HARNESS is wanted for Robbery – Agg., POWPO, Menacing, Felony Menacing (2), Criminal Mischief, Driving Under Restraint and Vehicular Eluding.

GREGORY JOHN PFANDER is a White Male, 47 years old, 6’2” tall, and 205 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. PFANDER is wanted for Assault 2 (2), Violent Crime – Death/SBI, Harassment, Driving Under Restraint and Off Highway Vehicle on Street.

JAHSEAN ALEXANDER RICHARDS is a Black Male, 23 years old, 5’5” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. RICHARDS is wanted for Burglary 1, Felony Menacing (2), Violation of Protection Order (3), Theft, Stalking (2), Burglary 2, Criminal Mischief and Assault 3.

MARQUISE AVERY WILKINS is a Black Male, 30 years old, 6’ tall, and 215 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. WILKINS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Harassment, Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer

DAMIAN LAWRENCE ZAMORA is a White Male, 24 years old, 6’4” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ZAMORA is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, MVT/Agg., Driving Under Restraint, Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.

Any information regarding the above fugitives you are asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867). Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up $1,000 in cash.