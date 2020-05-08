May 8 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Robert Ballage and Jeffrey Medina

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Robert Ballage, 49, is described as a Black man, 5’07”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ballage has a no-bond warrant for Flight/Escape.

Jeffrey Medina, 43, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Medina has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes the following charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Possession of a Controlled Substance involving Distribution/Manufacturing/Sale x2, Attempted Escape, Assault x2, Theft x2 and Motor Vehicle Theft. Jeffrey has three more warrants for Failure to Comply. His total bond amount is $30,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

