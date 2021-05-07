May 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Danny Garcia and Randy Mosier / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Danny Garcia, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Garcia has several warrants. He has a no bond warrant for a Traffic Offense which include
Vehicular Eluding and a second no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs. Garcia has five warrants for
Failure to Appear which include the following charges:

  • Dangerous Drugs x3
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance x3
  • Illegal Possession of a Weapon
  • Fraud Impersonation x2
  • Driving Under the Influence x2
  • Violation of a Protection Order
  • Criminal Impersonation x2
  • False Emergency-Fire/Emergency Exit Alarm x2
  • No Insurance-Driver  Driving Under Restraint, Registration Fictitious Plates
  • Driver’s License-Driving Without
  • Total Bond Amount is $16,500.

Randy Mosier, 34, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Mosier has a no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

