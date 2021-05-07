May 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Danny Garcia, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Garcia has several warrants. He has a no bond warrant for a Traffic Offense which include

Vehicular Eluding and a second no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs. Garcia has five warrants for

Failure to Appear which include the following charges:

Dangerous Drugs x3

Possession of a Controlled Substance x3

Illegal Possession of a Weapon

Fraud Impersonation x2

Driving Under the Influence x2

Violation of a Protection Order

Criminal Impersonation x2

False Emergency-Fire/Emergency Exit Alarm x2

No Insurance-Driver  Driving Under Restraint, Registration Fictitious Plates

Driver’s License-Driving Without

Total Bond Amount is $16,500.

Randy Mosier, 34, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Mosier has a no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.