May 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Melissa Duran, 38, is a Hispanic female, 5’00” tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Duran was previously featured on Safe Streets in 2022 on July 15. She has six warrants. Three warrants are for Failure to Appear, which include Dangerous Drugs, Larceny, and Identity Theft – Possession with Intent to Use and Forgery-Check/Commercial Instrument. She has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft and a Violation of a Protection Order. Melissa’s sixth warrant is a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court – Harassment Telephone/Threat/Obscene. Her total bond amount is $26,000.

Max Apodaca, 36, is a Hispanic male, 5’09” tall, 247 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.m Apodaca has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation – Larceny.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.