COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

ANDREW ARELLANO is a White Male, 34 years old, 6’1” tall, and 260 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ARELLANO is wanted for Stalking, Harassment and Violation of a Protection Order.

KENNETH KAUFMANMAGALLANEZ is a White Male, 31 years old, 6’2” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. KAUFMANMAGALLANEZ is wanted for Escape.

SEAN EDWARD NELSON is a White Male, 37 years old, 6’1” tall, and 240 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. NELSON is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft x6, Burglary x2, Vehicular Eluding, Theft x3, Possession of Controlled Substance, ID Theft, Forgery and Trespassing.

LATOYA MARIE REDBIRD is an Indian Female, 32 years old, 5’2” tall, and 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. REDBIRD is wanted for Failure to Comply re: Burglary, Assault, Menacing, Tampering, Contraband and Controlled Substance.

MICHAEL ANDREW ROLLINS is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’10” tall, and 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. ROLLINS is wanted for Kidnapping, Assault, Menacing, False Imprisonment, Harassment, Burglary, Contraband, Controlled Substance, Tampering with Victim/Witness x2, Violation of Protection Order x2 and False Reporting x2.

ALEX OMAR SALGADO-AVILES is a White Male, 26 years old, 5’2” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SALGADO-AVILES is wanted for Failure to Appear: Violation of a Protection Order.

CLINT SANCHEZ is a Hispanic Male, 38 years old, 5’6” tall, and 153 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SANCHEZ is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.