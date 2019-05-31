May 31 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for a wanted street criminal.

Marcus Alire, 32, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alire has two no bond warrants for Attempted 1 st Degree Homicide which includes the following charges: Weapon Possession by a Previous Offender, Violation of a Protection Order and Reckless Endangerment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .

UPDATE (July 12, 2019): One suspect previously listed in this story has been arrested.