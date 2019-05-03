May 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for a wanted street criminal.

Shaun Luman, 49, is described as a White man, 5’07”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Luman has four warrants. He has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Trespassing. His second warrant is for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance. Luman’s third warrant is for Motor Vehicle Theft and his fourth warrant is for Larceny. His total bond amount is $45,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .

UPDATE (July 12, 2019): One suspect previously listed in this story has been arrested.

