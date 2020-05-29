May 29 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Jason Martinez and Marissa Valdez / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Jason Martinez, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Driving Under Restraint, No Insurance–Owner, Registration-Fictitious Plates and Shoplifting. He has a third warrant for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. Martinez’s fourth warrant is a no-bond warrant for Identity Theft. His total bond amount is $2,900.

Marissa Valdez, 20, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Valdez has a warrant for Identity Theft. Her bond amount is $2,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

