May 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Martin Garza and Manuel Luna / Pueblo Police Department

Martin Garza and Manuel Luna / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Martin Garza, 32, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Garza has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second no bond warrant for Robbery. Garza also has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Reckless Driving, Driver’s License-Driving Without, and No Insurance-Driver. His total bond amount is $1,000.

Manuel Luna, 40, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’02”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Luna has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local