May 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Martin Garza, 32, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Garza has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second no bond warrant for Robbery. Garza also has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Reckless Driving, Driver’s License-Driving Without, and No Insurance-Driver. His total bond amount is $1,000.

Manuel Luna, 40, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’02”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Luna has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.