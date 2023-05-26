(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Raymond Flood, 33, is a Hispanic male, 5′ 10″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Flood has four warrants:

Failure to Appear

Two warrants for Identity Theft

Larceny – Theft, Criminal Mischief, and First Degree Trespass – Auto with Intent to Commit a Crime

Flood’s total bond amount is $45,000.

Duke Mendez, 34, is described as a Hispanic Male, 5’11” tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Mendez has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court- Chop Shop Own/Operate. His Second warrant is for Flight-Escape-Unauthorized Absence. His bond amount is $5,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.