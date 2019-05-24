May 24 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by: Angela Case

Tobias Candelaria Pueblo Police Department

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for a wanted street criminal.

Tobias Candelaria, 36, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Candelaria has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Special Firearm, Weapon Possession by a Previous Offender and Habitual Criminal. His bond amount is $75,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .

UPDATE (May 28, 2019): One suspect previously listed in this story has been arrested. 

