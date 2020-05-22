May 22 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Noel Campbell, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Campbell has a warrant for Burglary with a bond amount of $10,000.

Felicia Weed, 32, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Weed has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance and Contraband-Possession. Felicia also has a warrant for Burglary and a warrant for Larceny. Her total bond amount is $45,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

