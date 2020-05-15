May 15 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Julian Gallegos Jr, 22, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gallegos has a no-bond warrant for Flight/Escape and a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Violation of a Protection Order.

Manuel Garcia, 35, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Garcia has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Driving After Revocation Prohibited and No Insurance. He has a second warrant for Dangerous Drugs and a third warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. His total bond amount is $12,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.