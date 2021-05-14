May 14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted:
Ryan Rivera and Alexis Valverde / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Ryan Rivera, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
Rivera has a no bond Felony Federal Fraud Warrant.

Alexis Valverde, 25, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’03”, 150 pounds, with black hair and hazel
eyes. Valverde has a no bond Felony Federal Drug Warrant.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

