PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

25-year-old Christina Alire

Christina Alire, 25, is a Hispanic woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’01” and 140 pounds. Alire has warrants for:

Parole Violation which includes Assault x2 and Intimidation of Witness/Victim

Aggravated Robbery: Possession of a Real/Simulated Weapon, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and Telephone– Obstruct Service.

Dangerous Drugs which include Possession of a Controlled Substance x2

Failure to Comply which includes Dangerous Drugs– Possession of a controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute.

Her total bond amount is $30,000.

44-year-old Leonard Lucero

Leonard Lucero, 44, is a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’04” and 145 pounds. Lucero has a no bond warrant for:

Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.