May 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for a wanted street criminal.

Kamisha Chavez, 26, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’04”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Chavez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery. She has a second no bond warrant for a Weapon Offense which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .