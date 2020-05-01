May 1 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
David Tafoya and Paul Gumm / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

David Tafoya, 43, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Tafoya has a warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Assault. He has a no-bond warrant for Intimidation which includes: Stalking, Trespass, Violation of a Protection Order, Criminal Mischief and Menacing. Tafoya also has a no-bond warrant for Burglary. His total bond amount is $2,500.

Paul Gumm, 21, is described as a White man, 5’11”, 121 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gumm has a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to Distribute. Marijuana Possession-Concentrate and Marijuana Possession-Concentrate with Intent to Distribute. He has a second no-bond warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance and Violation of a Protection Order.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

