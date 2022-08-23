PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — At a press conference on Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced the results of Operation Call Your Bluff – a massive five year interagency investigation into violent gang activity in Pueblo that lead to the arrests of more than 12 people.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado joined the FBI Denver Division, Pueblo Police Department (PPD), and the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to announce the convictions and sentencings of more than a dozen gang members and associates who engaged in narcotics trafficking and acts of violence, including assault and murder.

To date, there have been 13 defendants arrested and charged federally and 12 arrested and charged in the state.

“If I was a gang member in Pueblo right now, it would be a good time to be nervous,” said Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller at the press conference on Tuesday.

According to PPD, members of the gang called “Ace” were responsible for 16 percent of the murder, assault, narcotics possession/distribution, and weapons charges in Pueblo in 2016. In 2021, Ace gang members were responsible for less than 2.5% of those crimes.

One case in particular demonstrated just how deeply Ace gang violence has impacted the Pueblo community — the June 2019 murder of Floyd Robinson in Bessemer Park. According to court documents, Robinson was murdered in retaliation for a perceived offense against the gang.

27-year-old Emilio Hall pleaded guilty for the murder and was sentenced in June 2022 to 32 years in prison.

“These activities will not be tolerated in our state,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Let me be clear, we’re not finished here.”

With the Colorado State Fair coming up on August 26, PPD assured the community that safety is their top priority, and law enforcement will be present to ensure that everyone attending can enjoy a safe, fun environment.