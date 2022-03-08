PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are warning people of an increase in overdoses due to marijuana being laced with illicit narcotics.

According to police, several people who have bought marijuana illegally from street dealers are experiencing adverse reactions while smoking.

“Locally, marijuana has been found to be laced with dangerous drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine,” Pueblo police wrote on Facebook. “Officers of the Pueblo Police Department have confirmed marijuana and THC products, such as wax and oil variants, have also contained opioids and/or amphetamines.”

Police say this has been most prevalent in vapes.

The Pueblo Police Department has been on numerous calls for service where unsuspecting marijuana users have overdosed on opioids or amphetamines because the user was not aware the marijuana or THC vape juice had been laced.

Users told police the marijuana and THC products were bought from street dealers. Officers warn marijuana users to never buy from an unregulated source.