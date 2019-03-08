March 8 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for a wanted street criminal.

Domingo Villasenor, 38, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02”, 136 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Villasenor has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Larceny. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear. His total bond amount is $20,000.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .

