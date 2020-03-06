March 6 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Eddie Griego and Matthew Gacnik / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Eddie Griego, 49, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Griego has a warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond amount is $10,000.

Matthew Gacnik, 38, is described as a White man, 5’09”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Gacnik has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

