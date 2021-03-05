March 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Michael Hernandez, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and

brown eyes. Hernandez has a Federal Probation Violation which includes Possession of a Weapon

by a Previous Offender.

David Garcia, 26, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’02”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Garcia has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny, Motor Vehicle

Theft, Flight to Avoid and Dangerous Drugs. He has a second no bond warrant for Firing Weapon

which includes Firearm-Illegal Discharge and Criminal Mischief

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.