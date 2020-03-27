March 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

John Brennan, 32, who was previously featured twice before on 08-11-2017 and 03-15-2019, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Brennan has a no bond warrant for Crimes Against Persons which includes False Imprisonment and Assault.

Pablo Ortiz, 43, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ortiz has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.