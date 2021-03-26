March 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Damion Morgan and Abraham Curry / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Damion Morgan, 27, is described as a Black man, 5’07”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Morgan has a no bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes a Weapon Offense. He
has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Assault. His total bond amount is $3,500.

Abraham Curry, 49, is described as a Black man, 5’07”, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Curry has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Failure to Register as a Sex
Offender.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

