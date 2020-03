COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

VERSHAUN EUGENE ALLEN is a Black Male, 25 years old, 5’10” tall, and 162 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALLEN is wanted for Robbery x4, Motor Vehicle Theft, Menacing x3, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender x2, and Failure to Comply.

DANIEL LEE CHAVEZ is a White Male, 25 years old, 6’ tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CHAVEZ is wanted for Felony Menacing, Violation of a Protection Order, Assault and Harassment.

JOSE PADILLA is a White Male, 35 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PADILLA is wanted for Sexual Assault, DUI with 3+ Priors and Driving under Restraint.

SKYLAR MELISSA PALOMINO is a White Female, 20 years old, 4’11” tall, and 105 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PALOMINO is wanted for Failure to Appear: Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Motor Vehicle Theft.

JEREMIAH TANKERSLEY is a White Male, 33 years old, 6’5” tall, and 191 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. TANSKERSLEY is wanted for Drug Possession and Vehicular Eluding.

MICHAEL DUNWAN TAYLOR is a Black Male, 33 years old, 5’9” tall, and 209 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TAYLOR is wanted for First Degree Assault.