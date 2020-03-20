March 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Eric Trujillo, 34, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Violation of a Protection Order-Civil.

Brandon Hoskins, 34, is described as a White man, 5’06”, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Hoskins has three warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Registration-Fictitious Plates, Violation of a Protection Order-Criminal and False Reporting-False Identification. His total bond amount is $11,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.