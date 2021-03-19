March 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

John Allen, 38, is described as a White man, 5’07”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Allen has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Gilbert Sintas, 46, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Sintas has a no bond warrant for Flight/Escape which includes Fraud and Impersonation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.