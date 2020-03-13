1  of  5
March 13 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Obie Apodaca-Carlson and Jamie Quintana / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Obie Apodaca-Carlson, 25, who was previously featured on 09-06-2019, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’00”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Apodaca-Carlson has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Criminal Possession of a Financial Device.

Jamie Quintana, 37, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’02”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Quintana has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forged Instrument-Possession and ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain. Her total bond amount is $30,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

