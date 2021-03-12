March 12 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Robert Deluna and Michael Maez / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Robert Deluna, 28, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Deluna has a Federal Probation Violation which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Michael Maez, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Maez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

